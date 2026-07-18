Consider Your Days They'll Soon Pass

Time passes by and the older you get the faster it goes, the longest time period in my life was High School, those 4 years seemed like an eternity.





Right after that my 20-year military career went by in the blink of an eye, I have been retired now for 26 years and that time has been a vapor.





Billy Graham was once asked, “What about life do you find most perplexing” He immediately answered “The brevity of Life”

Vrs. 4 David says stand back and look at the big picture, because this life could end at any moment, life is fragile.

Vrs. 5 He goes on to say life is short it is like breathing out on a cold day and you see the vapor in your breath and instantly it’s gone.

He said no matter how old he gets it’s nothing, we can never arrive at where we are going without God.

Vrs.6 He says man walks about hoping in his pride that someone, anyone will notice him.

He gathers riches not knowing if he or someone else will get to enjoy them?



