World War III in 2026 The end of the Republic Charlie Kirk, division of the US and Zionist
20 views • 1 day ago

２０２６年の第三次世界大戦は、伝染病のようなものになる。生命の樹にまつわる悪魔の計画とうお座の時代の終焉に来る共和国の崩壊とチャーリーカークさんの暗殺の真相。そしてアメリカ大陸をパンーアメリカとして統一、プーチィンがユーラシア大陸を統一させてうお座の時代は終わる。


The Third World War in 2026 will be like contagion. The truth about the devil's plan regarding the Tree of Life, the collapse of the Republic at the end of the Age of Pisces, and the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The Americas will then be unified as Pan-America, and Putin will unite Eurasia, ending the Age of Pisces.


アドルフ・ヒットラーは、ユダヤの救世主モーゼスの再来, イスラエルにユダヤ人を帰還させるポーランドが４万人の兵士Adolf Hitler is the Messiah of the Jews EP3

https://youtu.be/BZzf7crb1Pw


Adolf Hitler was the second coming of Moses, the Jewish messiah, and he was planning to return the Jews to Israel. Poland was planning to send 40,000 soldiers.

ロスチャイルドの伝記作家が語るユダヤの為だけに創造された世界と陰謀　アメリカの内紛と暗殺フランス政権崩壊、 ロシアと中国をつなぐパイプライン　Beware the world to come EP2

https://youtu.be/P4-pNSw-5So


The Rapture of Christianity is a Jewish Conspiracy, and the End of the World and the Future of the 1000-Year Kingdom are Visible When Exploring Kabbalah and Zionism

キリスト教のラプチャーはユダヤの陰謀、カバラとシオニストを探ると見えてくる世界滅亡と1000年王国の未来　【世界情勢】Beware the world to come EP1

https://youtu.be/MkVN4wHxQPc


The destruction of the British and American empires, the collapse of Türkiye, and the self-destruction of China

英米帝国を滅ぼしトルコを崩壊中国は自滅　プーチンが世界を統一する未来とはEP3 The destruction of the British and American empires

https://youtu.be/e_vFkugW4Eg


 ユーチューブ→ https://www.youtube.com/@grandmatohealer

X →　https://x.com/grandmatoheal

ランブル（rumble English subtitle）→　https://rumble.com/c/c-7766270

ブライテオン (Brighteon English subtitle) →　https://www.brighteon.com/channels/grandmatohealer/home

サブスタック(Substack) →

https://grandmatohealer.substack.com/?r=1vq4k9&utm_campaign=pub-share-checklist

オフィシャルライン→

https://lin.ee/zWZStkP


チャンネル登録、いいねボタンよろしく！

zionistww3charlie kirk
