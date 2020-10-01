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The Fetz Presents (3 September 2020): Lorraine Day, M.D., on the corruption of medicine and science and the use of a fake "pandemic" to dramatically reduce the world's population for the benefit of the Illuminati. Would I could disprove what Dr. Day has reported here but, as I observed toward the end, while I used to be skeptical of claims like these, I can no longer take for granted that they are wrong--because the evidence increasingly suggests that, on the contrary, they are right!