Man & Woman Stabbed Outside Fast-Food Restaurant in Bonn, Germany - Suspect shot by police

Man and Woman Stabbed Outside Fast-Food Restaurant in Bonn, Germany.
On Wednesday, a man and a woman were injured after being stabbed by a suspect outside a fast food restaurant in Bonn, Germany. The police responded by shooting the suspect, who sustained serious injuries. Both the victims and the suspect are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.
"Deutsche Presse-Agentur" reports that the victims and the suspect were acquainted.