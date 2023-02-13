The Best Of Dimension X - The Green Hills of Earth

Dimension X was the first Sci-Fi anthology series to utilize published stories from established science fiction authors which gave the series an instant status of credibility to fans of the genre. It had an extremely low budget, but was the darling of the NBC staff, whose passion made the show perhaps the best Science Fiction radio show on the air in 1950.However Despite their best efforts, the series only lasted a year-and-a-half, and totaled a mere 46 episodes.

Robert Anson Heinlein was an American science fiction author, aeronautical engineer, and naval officer. Sometimes called the "dean of science fiction writers", he was among the first to emphasize scientific

accuracy in his fiction, and was thus a pioneer of the sub-genre of hard science fiction. He is well known for his later classic works such as Time Enough For Love, Starship Troopers and my personal favorite Science Fiction novel The Moon is a Harsh Mistress. For Dimension X he brings to life one of his most beloved Future History Short Stories . . Ladies and Gentlemen . . The Green Hills of Earth