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Dr. Group's Favorite Plant-based Morning Snacks and Protein
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117 views • July 26, 2020
Join the 21-Day Renew Your Health Challenge and be entered to win a $50 Global Healing gift card! Offer ends August 2, 2020! ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/q
This is a clip from today's Facebook LIVE Q&A event in Dr. Group's exclusive 21-Day Renew Your Health Challenge group. Doc spent time this morning answering questions from group members related to intermittent fasting.
It's not too late to join! Share recipe and meal ideas with other members, find your diet buddy and motivate each other, and make the powerful first step toward a healthier you by clicking the link above.
Mixing Fruits ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/w
Products show in the video:
Vive Juice Shots
https://amzn.to/3j3uZZL
Organic Reds
https://amzn.to/32xlBYL
Go Organic Pumpkin Seeds
https://amzn.to/3gU7tN0
Barukas Nuts
https://amzn.to/2ZsU6NY
–––––––––––––
Subscribe to learn more ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/subscribe
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ http://www.DrGroup.com
–––––––––––––
Connect with Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤ http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
Dr. Group is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
#drgroup
#intermittentfasting
#21daychallenge
This is a clip from today's Facebook LIVE Q&A event in Dr. Group's exclusive 21-Day Renew Your Health Challenge group. Doc spent time this morning answering questions from group members related to intermittent fasting.
It's not too late to join! Share recipe and meal ideas with other members, find your diet buddy and motivate each other, and make the powerful first step toward a healthier you by clicking the link above.
Mixing Fruits ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/w
Products show in the video:
Vive Juice Shots
https://amzn.to/3j3uZZL
Organic Reds
https://amzn.to/32xlBYL
Go Organic Pumpkin Seeds
https://amzn.to/3gU7tN0
Barukas Nuts
https://amzn.to/2ZsU6NY
–––––––––––––
Subscribe to learn more ➤➤ http://drgrp.us/subscribe
Help us Make America Healthy and FREE Again: https://medicalfreedompac.com/
Dr. Edward Group III, DC, NP, DACBN, DCBCN, DABFM is the founder and CEO of Global Healing. He assumes a hands-on approach in producing new and advanced life-changing products and information to help you maintain a clean body and live a healthy lifestyle. It's the Global Healing mission to bring back good health, positive thinking, happiness, and love.
–––––––––––––
Meet Dr. Group ➤➤ http://www.DrGroup.com
–––––––––––––
Connect with Dr. Group on social media! ➤➤ http://www.facebook.com/DrEdwardGroup
–––––––––––––
The statements expressed by Dr. Group, Global Healing, and its partners are published for educational and informational purposes only and are not intended as a diagnosis, treatment, or as a substitute for professional medical advice.
Dr. Group is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
#drgroup
#intermittentfasting
#21daychallenge
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