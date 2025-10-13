BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 408 - Anger And Mourning
Darkness Is Falling
20 views • 1 day ago

In this video message I want to direct your attention to the army of Angry Luciferian MOURNERS that is increasing in size day by day. All over Social Media you can hear the Humanist voices whining and complaining and grieving about what they are losing. You can hear them MOURNING the loss of Freedoms and Jobs and Privileges and Pleasures. They can be seen and heard everywhere and there can only be one reason for it. These men and women SEE the world changing for the worse suddenly and that change is threatening the NICE, CUSHY LIVES they have been living for the last 70 years. These people are AWAKE just enough to recognize the rise of extreme FASCISM everywhere. Many, NOT ALL, saw through the Covid scam and yet they reject Jesus Christ and his Word. They were CONTRIBUTING to the rise of evil and yet they are now surprised that the evil is threatening their easy and convenient lives. Through their Masonic business schemes and deals done with the Vatican they became rich and powerful. They were happy to live luxuriously at the expense of the poor which they stole from. I’m not talking about the 5% rich, I’m talking about HUMANIST Middle Class North Americans in their tens of millions.


Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com


How To Get Born Again and Become A Child of God!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/how-to-get-saved.html


Following Jesus Christ & Counting the Cost!

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/counting-the-cost.html


The Holy Spirit

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-holy-spirit.html


The Roman Catholic “Mark Of The Beast”

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/mark-of-the-beast.html


The Jesuit Vatican New Age Deception

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/the-jesuits-new-age-deception.html


The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire Video Series - Fourteen Pages - 419 Videos

http://www.darknessisfalling.com/dif-jesuit-vatican-shadow-empire-video-series-225455.html


Face Book - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://www.facebook.com/william.boot.7


Rumble - Darkness Is Falling Video Series

https://rumble.com/c/c-360625?page=5


Rumble 2 - Backup Channel - Darkness Is Falling


BitChute - Darkness Is Falling


Instagram - darknessisfalling.truth


You Tube - Darkness Is Falling Channel


pilled.net - Darkness Is Falling


Brighteon - Darkness Is Falling

sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
