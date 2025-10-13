The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 408 - Anger And Mourning

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video message I want to direct your attention to the army of Angry Luciferian MOURNERS that is increasing in size day by day. All over Social Media you can hear the Humanist voices whining and complaining and grieving about what they are losing. You can hear them MOURNING the loss of Freedoms and Jobs and Privileges and Pleasures. They can be seen and heard everywhere and there can only be one reason for it. These men and women SEE the world changing for the worse suddenly and that change is threatening the NICE, CUSHY LIVES they have been living for the last 70 years. These people are AWAKE just enough to recognize the rise of extreme FASCISM everywhere. Many, NOT ALL, saw through the Covid scam and yet they reject Jesus Christ and his Word. They were CONTRIBUTING to the rise of evil and yet they are now surprised that the evil is threatening their easy and convenient lives. Through their Masonic business schemes and deals done with the Vatican they became rich and powerful. They were happy to live luxuriously at the expense of the poor which they stole from. I’m not talking about the 5% rich, I’m talking about HUMANIST Middle Class North Americans in their tens of millions.
