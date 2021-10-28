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MP's Moan About Having Huge Salaries That Just Aren't Big Enough.
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MP's Moan About Having Huge Salaries That Just Aren't Big Enough.
https://rumble.com/vocs8j-mps-moan-about-having-huge-salaries-that-just-arent-big-enough..html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
An excerpt taken from UK Column News - 8th October 2021
With, Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen.
Full Episode =
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9FxmWPwsTKf8/
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Sources:
***************
Metro Article: - https://bit.ly/3AjLRml
https://rumble.com/vocs8j-mps-moan-about-having-huge-salaries-that-just-arent-big-enough..html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
An excerpt taken from UK Column News - 8th October 2021
With, Mike Robinson and Patrick Henningsen.
Full Episode =
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9FxmWPwsTKf8/
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Sources:
***************
Metro Article: - https://bit.ly/3AjLRml
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