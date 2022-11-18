God Uses 2 Witnesses During The Great Tribulation – Seeing The Future Using Bible History (21 of 26)

When God sends his messengers, his prophets, and empowers them and
enables them all over the world, as they began to speak for him, they're
all going to be saying the same thing. This will be an interesting
phenomenon because it'll be the same spirit that's poured out upon them
all, and so people who don't even know each other, who've never studied
together, who've never had any contact with each other, we'll all be
saying the same thing! And what they will be saying is so different than
what the rest of the world will be saying. That will be an interesting
phenomenon.
