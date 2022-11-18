Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
God Uses 2 Witnesses During The Great Tribulation – Seeing The Future Using Bible History (21 of 26)
11 views
channel image
WUAS
Published 11 days ago |

When God sends his messengers, his prophets, and empowers them and enables them all over the world, as they began to speak for him, they're all going to be saying the same thing. This will be an interesting phenomenon because it'll be the same spirit that's poured out upon them all, and so people who don't even know each other, who've never studied together, who've never had any contact with each other, we'll all be saying the same thing! And what they will be saying is so different than what the rest of the world will be saying. That will be an interesting phenomenon.

Keywords
godtwo witnessesgreat tribulationbible historyseeing the future

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket