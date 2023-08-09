GOD'S VENGEANCE is a Self-Evident Truth.. There is No Escaping It. The RECORD WILL Speak For Itself

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The Truth mirrored from the Jonathan Kleck YouTube channel https://youtu.be/Kamoldef6Q0
Quotation from original video description….”As The Reality of the Self-Evident TRUTH Has Been Made Manifest, All Those that Oppose it will be Judged by it .. Ana-Krino says it all and the Obviousness of the Manifestations Speak for themselves .. Is the Vatican a Serpent ?? Is the Largest alter a Dead Sheep ?? Does Lucifer sit in the seat of Elohiym?? Did Jesus say If you are Not with me , you are KATAH ?? The Horror That is Coming is Beyond their Comprehentionand The TRAP THEY Set Has BECOME Their OWN !!"
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