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VACCINE SHOT DONE + HEALTHY MOTHER = HER TELLING US THIS.............
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50 views • September 01, 2021
HEALTHY MOTHER GETS VACCINE SHOT THEN SHE ENDS UP IN HOSPITAL TELLING US HER STORY, QUOTE, SHE SAID SHE WILL NOT BE A SHEEP NO MORE AND DO NOT TAKE THAT (VACCINE) POISEN (HER WORDS NOT MINE WATCH FOR YOURSELF).
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