Kirk, Human Sacrifice, Blood Magic Ritual, Trauma Based Mind Control

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I dont mean anything supernatural when I say magic btw.
Its simply advanced mass opinion mind control via inducing trauma. (in this case)
Its manufacturing consent for clamping down on your freedoms (mostly of speech) across the bord btw. ITS NOT GONNA BE ONLY BE TARGETED AT THE LEFT, you R absolute fools if you gobble up the talkinghead propaganda that tries to sell it to you like that...