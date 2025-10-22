Even the "LAW" isn't Above the Law

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In America, the law is king. But here's what the schools don't teach: even government's laws aren't above THE law. The Constitution is the supreme law of the land - acts beyond it are void. The Founders told us over and over: violating these so-called “laws” isn't inherently wrong. As Patrick Henry put it, we're "not bound to yield obedience." And sometimes, it’s duty. This is the revolutionary case for disobedience that built America.
Path to Liberty: October 22, 2025