X22 REPORT Ep. 2997a - Biden Right On Schedule, Currency War Is About To Begin, It’s Not What You Think

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 2997a - Feb 14, 2023

Biden Right On Schedule, Currency War Is About To Begin, It’s Not What You Thinkhe people around the world are fighting back, the Dutch farmers are ready to protest. Biden is right on schedule, fuel prices are moving up and now it is time to release the SPR. Inflation is not under control if fuel prices are moving up. The currency war has begin, we are approaching the crisis, be prepared.

