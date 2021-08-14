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MUSICIAN’S MESSAGE FOR CANADA from theHighwire.com
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82 views • August 14, 2021
MUSICIAN’S MESSAGE FOR CANADA
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/musicians-message-for-canada/
The music video for “Just Say No” by Canadian musician RC the Rapper, caught The HighWire’s attention with its powerful message of resistance. Del talks to the young artist about the lack of information freedom and dangerous government overreach Canada is facing under the guise of the #Covid19 pandemic.
POSTED: August 11, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/musicians-message-for-canada/
The music video for “Just Say No” by Canadian musician RC the Rapper, caught The HighWire’s attention with its powerful message of resistance. Del talks to the young artist about the lack of information freedom and dangerous government overreach Canada is facing under the guise of the #Covid19 pandemic.
POSTED: August 11, 2021
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