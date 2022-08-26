Dr. Kelly Victory & Dr. Pierre Kory - Overwhelming Vaxx Deaths, Treatment for the Vaccine-Injured, & more

Maria Zeee





August 24, 2022





Dr. Kelly Victory and Dr. Pierre Kory join us to discuss the overwhelming evidence of COVID-19 injections causing harm and death, and how the health authorities all over the world are purposely ignoring it in an effort to pursue their plans for the destruction of humanity and the NWO.





Dr. Kory takes us through the FLCCC's I-RECOVER: Post-Vaccine Treatment, which can be found here:





https://covid19criticalcare.com/covid-19-protocols/i-recover-post-vaccine-treatment/





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