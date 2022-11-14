The Godhead knew that Judah would be conquered in 587 B.C. and set up a secret countdown ten years earlier to give the stick-necked people of Judah time to repent. Ezekiel was a priest who was taken to Babylon at the same time as Daniel in 597.

No other prophet comes close to the glory revealed when Jesus arrived from heaven five years later in a craft that contained a portable throne and was surrounded by a number of other craft manned by holy angels. Jesus wanted Ezekiel to know that the spirit world is real, heaven is real, and that the Godhead is breathtakingly omnipotent with power that is beyond human understanding.

The Son of God spoke to Ezekiel from a whirlwind and called him to be a watchman on the wall. Ezekiel was put through a hardening process because the Godhead wanted a man that would be fiercely loyal to them and fearless in the battle against Lucifer during the five remaining years before Jerusalem fell in 587 B.C.

JUNE 26, 2022

THE ORIGIN STORY OF JESUS Part 71: Called from the Whirlwind

