Inflation Causes Food Prices To Skyrocket: Biden Blames Shrinkflation & Big Business For Price Hikes - Stew Peters
Stew Peters Show


Feb 19, 2024


From the Stew Peters Network, the producer of the World-Changing Documentary Died Suddenly, comes what will be yet another EXPLOSIVE documentary that will change the way you think about Taxes and the American government! Watch Slave Nation at: https://stewpeters.com/watch-slave-nation-now/


Jeffrey Tucker is here to talk about rising food prices, how inflation is out of control, and how Biden is making excuses.


Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4eetyo-inflation-causes-food-prices-to-skyrocket-biden-blames-shrinkflation-and-bi.html

