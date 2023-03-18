VAN LIFE | Van Bed Build | Part 2 | MINIVAN CAMPER #vanbuild #vanlife #camper

Van Bed Build Part 2 / New modifications; under $100 / Ford Transit Connect ► Subscribe to this channel: We removed remaining seats ( and modified bed platform that was over them and added legs and brackets. Here is our process. (1) board Sanded Plywood $32 (2) White wood Studs (105 Inches long) $6.45 each Two by Fours, screws, shelf brackets, drill bits $43 Total around $87 plus tax Can be much less if one already has the screws, etc. We put in 6 legs and a board in middle. (can use 6 to 8 legs, depending on one’s needs) Each leg was screwed into the bed board with 3-inch deck screws. (2) screws per leg. Each leg took a shelf bracket and was fastened with (6) 3/4 inch screws. Please note ***We did have and showed a box of 1/2 inch screws but we didn't use them, we used the 3/4 screws they worked better cause of the added thickness of the brackets; the thickness of the brackets kept the screw from going all the way through and in this way we had maximum tread coverage in the plywood/board. The thickness of the bracket kept the screw from going through.
