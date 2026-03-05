"I took the decision that the UK would not join the initial strikes on Iran by the U.S. and Israel... But when Iran started attacking countries around the Gulf and the wider region, the situation changed." - Keir Starmer

Adding: Europe Preparing for New Middle East Migrant Wave

EU officials expect a potential surge of migrants from Iran and Lebanon as tensions escalate in the Middle East. The bloc wants to avoid a repeat of the 2015–2016 crisis, when more than one million migrants from Syria and Afghanistan entered Europe.

Amy Pope, head of the International Organization for Migration, warned that continued fighting will increase population displacement.

The EU is preparing an earlier and broader response, including financial support for countries hosting refugees, similar to the 2016 deal with Turkey. Most displacement is currently internal, but border closures for Iranians are creating new risks. Particular concern is focused on Lebanon and foreign workers in Gulf states who often lack support.

Adding:

IRANIAN RED CRESCENT SOCIETY: Destruction of more than 4,000 civilian buildings in recent aggressions

➡️"Head of the Red Crescent Society: So far, 3,646 residential and civilian units have been attacked, and 528 commercial units have been completely destroyed."

➡️"14 medical centers, including hospitals, rehabilitation centers, and specialized surgical clinics, were affected by the American-Zionist attacks, and three hospitals were completely disabled."

More: EPSTEIN COALITION: "WE DON'T ATTACK CIVILIAN TARGETS"

The elementary school in the city of Minab was just one of the first civilian locations targeted by Epstein Coalition's brutal aggression; many more have been attacked during the past 5 days. Here is some of them - an incomplete list:

➡️ Residential areas in Niloufar Square, Tehran (over 20 innocent people were killed)

➡️A densely populated residential complex in Sanandaj, western Iran

➡️The historic Radio Citadel and Golestan Palace, south of Tehran

➡️Gandhi Hospital, Tehran

➡️Tehran Grand Bazaar, Tehran

➡️Abuzar Hospital, Ahvaz, southwestern Iran

➡️The vicinity of the Iranian Red Crescent Society building, Tehran

➡️Khatam al-Anbia Hospital, Tehran

➡️The Welfare Organization, Tehran

➡️Motahari Hospital, Tehran

➡️Vali-Asr Hospital, Tehran

➡️Trauma and Burn Hospital, Tehran

➡️Ameneh Infant Care Centre, Tehran

➡️Shahid Rajaei Heart Hospital, Tehran

➡️Residential homes surrounding Sepah Square, Tehran

➡️Residential areas in Maragheh, northwestern Iran (over 27 innocent people were killed)

➡️Baqaei Hospital, Ahvaz, southwestern Iran

➡️Emergency medical base, Chabahar

➡️Emergency medical base, Sarab, northwestern Iran

➡️Emergency medical base, Hamedan, central Iran

➡️Hazrat Abolfazl Hospital, Minab, southern Iran

➡️Shahid Mahallati Primary School, Tehran

➡️Hedayat School, Narmak, Tehran

➡️A sports hall in Lamerd, Fars Province, southern Iran (18 innocent boys and girls were killed)

➡️35 innocent people were killed in Fars Province, central Iran

➡️Bazaar in Baharestan Square, central Tehran

➡️A park for children in Tehran

➡️Emergency medical centre, Tehran

➡️A kindergarten in Narmak

➡️Residential homes in Narmak district, Araghi st., Marzdaran blvd, Tehran

➡️Arg Square, The historic Radio Citadel and Golestan Palace, south of Tehran

➡️Attack on Mir-Damād Boulevard, causing damage to residential and medical facilities

➡️Attack on 2 headquarters of the Diplomatic Police