The 10 BIGGEST and Most Dangerous Lies (They've told since early 2020)

It has been clear since the start of this fraud that everything that is happening is connected. As Vernon Coleman has been saying for three and a half years, nothing is happening by accident and there are no coincidences.
Mirrored - Dr Vernon Coleman
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.