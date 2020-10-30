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10/30/2020 -- Europe struck by Tsunami and M7.0 Earthquake -- Greece Turkey -- USGS ignores tsunami!
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67 views • October 30, 2020
A tsunami has struck Greece and Turkey in the Aegean Sea of South Europe. https://twitter.com/search?q=tsunami&;... Professionals and average citizens in the area have reported, recorded and first hand witnessed a full fledged multi meter high tsunami.
USGS and US agencies are deliberately ignoring the tsunami in Greece. Additionally they have no buoys in the direct area, and all buoys off in the whole region to top it off. (no buoys in europe where we have so many assets and allies?! weird.)
View the LACK of tsunami warnings here: https://tsunami.gov has nothing
To add insult to intellectual injury , the USGS earthquake page on the M7.0 in the Agean Sea is deliberately leaving out the ocean wave section normally included in all earthquakes worldwide which occur in an ocean. https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak...
All buoys either off or non-existent in the area: https://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
USGS and US agencies are deliberately ignoring the tsunami in Greece. Additionally they have no buoys in the direct area, and all buoys off in the whole region to top it off. (no buoys in europe where we have so many assets and allies?! weird.)
View the LACK of tsunami warnings here: https://tsunami.gov has nothing
To add insult to intellectual injury , the USGS earthquake page on the M7.0 in the Agean Sea is deliberately leaving out the ocean wave section normally included in all earthquakes worldwide which occur in an ocean. https://earthquake.usgs.gov/earthquak...
All buoys either off or non-existent in the area: https://www.ndbc.noaa.gov/
Shared from and subscribe to:
Dutch Sinse
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHE92x768p8h-fMrqhsnE1Q
24/7 Live earthquake stream here: https://www.twitch.tv/dutchsinseofficial
http://www.wolton.net/quake.html
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