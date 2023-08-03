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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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100 views • August 03, 2023

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on August 2


▪️The AFU have launched a missile strike on the Gvardeyskoye airfield on the Crimean peninsula.


As a result of the incident, a missile of an unidentified type landed near the base without causing any damage.


▪️Russian troops have launched a series of UAV strikes with Geran-2 drones on military facilities in Kyiv Region.


During the attack, the building of the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine in Kyiv was hit.


▪️In the Odessa region, the strikes targeted the port infrastructure in the city of Izmail, which is regularly used for military supplies.


The attack hit an oil storage facility, warehouses and a building of the Danube Shipping Company.


▪️In the Kup’yans’k sector, Russian troops continue to conduct a positional offensive.


At the moment, the fighting is taking place southwest of Lyman 1, where the AFU launched a number of unsuccessful counterattacks on Russian positions.


▪️Near Bakhmut, the enemy suspended the assault on Klishchiivka and shifted the vector of attacks to the south.


The AFU are concentrating their efforts on capturing Andriivka and Kurdyumivka and have managed to enter the suburbs and take positions near the local cemetery.


▪️The AFU are not stopping their daily shelling of frontline areas in Donbas.


Donetsk, Yasynuvata and Horlivka came under enemy fire. Residential buildings and civilian infrastructure were damaged and seven people were wounded.


▪️In the Vremivka sector, Russian assault groups are holding the southern outskirts of Staromaiors'ke, preventing the enemy from gaining a foothold in the settlement.


At the same time, the intelligence agency noted the regrouping of Ukrainian forces and preparations for an attack on Urozhaine.

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