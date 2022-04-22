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Kary Mullis Full Interview - Gary Null Productions
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130 views • April 22, 2022
OP Freedom.
Kary Mullis Full Interview - Gary Null Productions
This guy was shattering Germ theory using LOGIC back in the 90's. They have taken and abused the PCR machine. Remember at this time Kary was still in the mainstream ideology of contagion, and even then still shatters the concept.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11jbtq-kary-mullis-full-interview-gary-null-productions.html
Kary Mullis Full Interview - Gary Null Productions
This guy was shattering Germ theory using LOGIC back in the 90's. They have taken and abused the PCR machine. Remember at this time Kary was still in the mainstream ideology of contagion, and even then still shatters the concept.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v11jbtq-kary-mullis-full-interview-gary-null-productions.html
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