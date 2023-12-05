NEWSOM NONSENSE - California Lawmaker Delivers Brutal Fact Check Following - 'Newsom And DeSantis Debate' - Newsom Delusional, using False Misleading Statements

Watch California Lawmaker Delivers Brutal Fact Check Following - 'Newsom And DeSantis Debate'
Newsom Delusional, using False Misleading Statements
Dec 1, 2023
During remarks on the House floor, Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-CA) delivered a fact check of Gov. Gavin Newsom's (D-CA) claims from Thursday night's debate with Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL).
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.