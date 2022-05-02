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The Pigs Escaped | New Sheep | Creating Silvopasture
Nature's Always Right
Nature's Always Right
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86 views • May 02, 2022
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0:00 Intro
0:29 Picking Up Baby Pigs
1:08 Blake Explains Easy Pig Catch System
2:23 Using Pigs to Disturb the Brambles
3:03 Prepping for Releasing Pigs
3:52 How the Pigs Escaped?
4:30 Advice to Contain Pigs
5:19 My New Sheep
6:37 Why I'm Using Sheep for My Farm Business
7:58 Forestry Mulching to Expand Pasture
8:48 Creating Silvopasture
10:25 10% off Farmer's Hat and Support

#homesteading #sheepfarming #raisingpigs #homesteadinglife #homesteadingvlog #learntohomestead
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homesteadingfarmingpigs
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