Volunteer Andrew Filippopoulos

Meet Andrew Filippopoulos supporting Gerard Rennick People First Party, a highly motivated man who knows what commitment looks like. The government aims to divide us and we are called to push back. Andrew has been involved as a candidate in past elections but has chosen to support People First candidates for this one.