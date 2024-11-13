BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump’s new Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, stated that 'Israel is only acting on the property it already owns'
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
◾️Trump’s new Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, stated that "Israel is only acting on the property it already owns"... How they came to poses this land is a well known story.

It's no surprise the Americans rally behind the Israeli Apartheid, both countries where built on stolen land, on top of the graves of the original native "owners".

The US talks about freedom across the world. Is it not time to decolonize the US? 

Further in this same clip but cut off (I didn't want to post both videos. Cynthia), he said: "There is no such thing as the West Bank, it's Judea and Samaria. There is no such thing as settlements, they're communities, they're neighborhoods, they're cities.

”In a previous statement, Trump’s new Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, reaffirmed his position towards the annexation of the occupied West Bank. 

Here's an article today from Al-Jazeera about this: 

Huckabee has visited Israel more than 100 times. That smells like a zionist Baptist, evangelical, fanatic... He doesn't believe in a 2 state solution. Cynthia. 

Who is Mike Huckabee, the US evangelical, pro-settlement envoy to Israel?

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2024/11/13/who-is-mike-huckabee-the-evangelical-pro-settlement-envoy-to-israel


iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventssyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
