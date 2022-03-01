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What’s Behind the Involvement of the Catholic Church In Political Issues, Such as Climate Change?
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41 views • March 01, 2022
Michael Voris, founder and president of St. Michael’s Media/Church Militant (“a media enterprise established to address the serious erosion of the Catholic faith in the last 50 years”) talked with The New American’s Alex Newman at the We Stand America event at the Texas-Mexico border about the state of the Catholic Church. He brought up a wide variety of specific issues, such as why does the Catholic Church get involved in progressive political causes, such as climate change.
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