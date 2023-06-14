In an effort to try and hide the evidence, the FBI accidentally confirms the Biden Bribery recordings are real. They confirmed it in 2 different ways. Watch the video for more.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

Video Sources:

AmericasVoice.news - Stinchfield Tonight - THE BIGGEST STORY IN AMERICA ISN'T TRUMP, IT'S BIDEN CORRUPTION

https://americasvoice.news/video/NVzz6WGjiBQ3WFk/

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com



