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#141 Today's Boondoggle- with Song Writer, Producer, Musician John "Not so Evil" Sustar
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1 view • February 03, 2022
In this episode Bill catches up with his old friend John Sustar, formerly Johnny Evil.
We talk about his early days playing Go Go Music in a mostly black Maryland High School, to playing in Methane and Basement Love Underground in Cleveland, the challenge that took him from guitar into music production and song writing, creating Ventana, facing some of the obstacles and ugliness of the music business but using it as fuel to network his way into bigger things.
We also talk about his work with Twizted, Motionless in White, and how Barbara West saved his ass, his part in Astronomicon, what happened to the Beetlejuice Video, as well as the positive influences in the industry that continue to believe in and support his passion, Nita Strauss, plus so much more.
Today's Boondoggle fans can receive 10% off their orders at dreemnutrition.com by using the promo code BOONDOG10 at checkout.
So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.
Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air. Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook.
Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages. Follow Today’s Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm
Today’s Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow. Additional music by Evan Crouse
Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
We talk about his early days playing Go Go Music in a mostly black Maryland High School, to playing in Methane and Basement Love Underground in Cleveland, the challenge that took him from guitar into music production and song writing, creating Ventana, facing some of the obstacles and ugliness of the music business but using it as fuel to network his way into bigger things.
We also talk about his work with Twizted, Motionless in White, and how Barbara West saved his ass, his part in Astronomicon, what happened to the Beetlejuice Video, as well as the positive influences in the industry that continue to believe in and support his passion, Nita Strauss, plus so much more.
Today's Boondoggle fans can receive 10% off their orders at dreemnutrition.com by using the promo code BOONDOG10 at checkout.
So kick back with your headphones and cold one for this latest episode. Enjoy our additional segments featuring music from the Flo White Show and Stories from the VFW Hall.
Remember Boondoggle Listeners Matter, so e-mail us at [email protected] and let us know your thoughts so we can read them on air. Tweet us @2daysBoondoggle and Follow us on Instagram @todaysboondoggle as well as on Facebook.
Please subscribe and give 5 stars and review. Every review we receive on either Apple Podcast or Google Music we will mention you on a future episode and our Social Media pages. Follow Today’s Boondoggle also on our Social Media as well as DomainCle.com and on Anchor.fm
Today’s Boondoggle logo designed by Stacy Candow. Additional music by Evan Crouse
Also please consider financially supporting us at Todays Boondoggle using Venmo, our GoFundMe, or sponsoring us on our Anchor.fm page, so we can continue to provide you with quality entertainment.
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