Vaccine connects to Bluetooth, Cell Phones, killing users instantly - Paranormal Holiday

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
- Everything is being shut down because of ....... the COMMON COLD.
- Paranormal mysteries in the skies above
- A Haunting we will go - Savannah - the City that's Built on it's DEAD
MUSIC:
DESPERADO - Lucy Thomas
JUDY, JUDY, JUDY, - Johnny Tillotson
MOVIE CLIP: Surrogates
Mirrored - wil paranormal