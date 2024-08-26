Russia is deploying T-62 tanks to the front. What are the 3 advantages of the T-62?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
1. The T-62 has a 115mm cannon. There are enough 115mm shells in Russia's storage for two more world wars.
2. There are thousands and thousands of T-62 tanks in storage which can be quickly & cheaply modernised with anti drone grills and used as mobile artillery pieces along the front line.
3. The T-62 was built as a Soviet nuclear Armageddon tank designed to survive a nuclear strike and start up and move in with no problem. New tanks on the other hand are very vulnerable to radiation.
Source @AussieCossack
