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MORE HORRIFIC STATS THAT SHOW THE COVID-19 VACCINE IS A BIOWEAPON
The New American
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2034 views • July 14, 2023

600,000 excess deaths per year? Vaccinated have 49% higher mortality for people under 50? Autopsy review shows 74% of deaths were from the vaccine? Watch the video for more.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.  

Video Sources:

1. Twitter.com - @VigilantFox - Josh Stirling “the people who are under the age of 50 who took the vaccine now have a 49% higher mortality rate,” https://twitter.com/VigilantFox/status/1644321203295748096?s=20


2. TheFLStandard.com - 600,000 Americans Per Year Are Dying From COVID Shots Says Top Insurance Analyst

https://www.theflstandard.com/top-insurance-analyst-600-000-americans-per-year-are-dying-from-covid-shots/


3. Gettr.com -  @zisuhuasheng - Dr Peter McCullough on the Autopsy review that shows 74% of deaths were from the vaccine?

https://gettr.com/post/p2lr908f450


4. Brighteon.com - JP Sears and Mikki Willis force Mike Adams to embrace "the science"

https://www.brighteon.com/e3bb5cbf-4bf6-41a6-b063-8c0a38ceb83b


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


Keywords
vaccinebioweaponcovid
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy