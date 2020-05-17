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Is Coronavirus God's Judgment?
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13 views • May 17, 2020
The country is in collapse. Is the coronavirus crisis God's judgment? What is God's answer?
To save lives and the nation, Rev. Steven Andrew leads the Christian emergency response to coronavirus.
Andrew is the founder of the group "America Is on the Lord's Side," with many top Christians and pastors. As pastor of USA Christian Church, Andrew calls the nation to reaffirm covenant that the USA follows the Lord to have health safety, liberty and to restore the economy.
To save lives and the nation, Rev. Steven Andrew leads the Christian emergency response to coronavirus.
Andrew is the founder of the group "America Is on the Lord's Side," with many top Christians and pastors. As pastor of USA Christian Church, Andrew calls the nation to reaffirm covenant that the USA follows the Lord to have health safety, liberty and to restore the economy.
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