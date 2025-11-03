Part #3 Of The Bible Believers Complete Guide To Dispensations And Dispensationalism-NTEB-NOV 3 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TONIGHT’S STUDY: Tonight we have Part #3 with The 7 Dispensations From Dispensational Truth. In his masterwork ‘Dispensational Truth’ Clarence identifies 7 dispensations, and they are , in order, as follows:
The Dispensation of Innocence
The Dispensation of Conscience
The Dispensation of Human Government
The Dispensation of Promise
The Dispensation of Law
The Dispensation of Grace (The Church Age)
The Dispensation of the Kingdom (The Millennium)
Larkin emphasized that the dispensations are God’s method of testing man under different conditions of responsibility. Each one ends in failure, showing that man, apart from divine grace, cannot stand. He repeatedly warned against “spiritualizing” Israel’s promises — they are literal and will be fulfilled in the Millennium. In this Bible Study, we give you everything that Larkin wants us to know about dispensations in the Bible.