Part #3 Of The Bible Believers Complete Guide To Dispensations And Dispensationalism-NTEB-NOV 3 2025
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
108 followers
20 views • 1 day ago

TONIGHT’S STUDY: Tonight we have Part #3 with The 7 Dispensations From Dispensational Truth. In his masterwork ‘Dispensational Truth’ Clarence identifies 7 dispensations, and they are , in order, as follows:


The Dispensation of Innocence

The Dispensation of Conscience

The Dispensation of Human Government

The Dispensation of Promise

The Dispensation of Law

The Dispensation of Grace (The Church Age)

The Dispensation of the Kingdom (The Millennium)


Larkin emphasized that the dispensations are God’s method of testing man under different conditions of responsibility. Each one ends in failure, showing that man, apart from divine grace, cannot stand. He repeatedly warned against “spiritualizing” Israel’s promises — they are literal and will be fulfilled in the Millennium. In this Bible Study, we give you everything that Larkin wants us to know about dispensations in the Bible.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
