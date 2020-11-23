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The Jones Plantation. AMAZING , Cartoon , animation.....
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24 views • November 23, 2020
The Jones Plantation. Credits to Larken Rose on yt ,subscribe him here https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFeK8ZdHbCqAq3gekWs8aEQ
One cannot change reality by changing the words you use to describe reality. Look beneath the rhetoric, and glimpse the truth
Quote , Liberty means responsibility. That is why most men dread it.
George Bernard Shaw
One cannot change reality by changing the words you use to describe reality. Look beneath the rhetoric, and glimpse the truth
Quote , Liberty means responsibility. That is why most men dread it.
George Bernard Shaw
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