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The Untruth About Steve Bannon | Donald Trump's Chief Strategist
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152 views • September 14, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3502/the-untruth-about-steve-bannon-donald-trumps-chief-strategist
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3502-the-untruth-about-steve-bannon-donald-trumps-chief-strategist
The recent announcement that former Breitbart executive chairman and recent Chief Executive of Donald Trump's Presidential campaign Steve Bannon would be President-Elect Donald Trump's "chief strategist and senior counselor" has led to a string of new accusations and attacks from the mainstream media.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/untruth-about-steve-bannon
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3502-the-untruth-about-steve-bannon-donald-trumps-chief-strategist
The recent announcement that former Breitbart executive chairman and recent Chief Executive of Donald Trump's Presidential campaign Steve Bannon would be President-Elect Donald Trump's "chief strategist and senior counselor" has led to a string of new accusations and attacks from the mainstream media.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/untruth-about-steve-bannon
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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