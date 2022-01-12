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8 BIG GOVERNMENT LIES ABOUT COVID-19
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9278 views • January 12, 2022
How is it that all these governments tell the same 8 lies over and over? They Lie for power and control, and if you follow them, you are going to your own destruction.
The 8 Big Lies:
1- This is a lethal virus.
2- PCR tests are effective.
3- Masks Work.
4- Lockdowns would slow the spread.
5- Asymptomatic transmission.
6- No treatments for COVID.
7- No natural immunity.
8- The Vaccine is safe and effective.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
1) Dr. Mike Yeadon give his evidence of a globalist plan and the 8 lies
https://ncrenegade.com/dr-mike-yeadon-latest-evidence-of-premeditated-mass-murder-by-lethal-injection/
The 8 Big Lies:
1- This is a lethal virus.
2- PCR tests are effective.
3- Masks Work.
4- Lockdowns would slow the spread.
5- Asymptomatic transmission.
6- No treatments for COVID.
7- No natural immunity.
8- The Vaccine is safe and effective.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
1) Dr. Mike Yeadon give his evidence of a globalist plan and the 8 lies
https://ncrenegade.com/dr-mike-yeadon-latest-evidence-of-premeditated-mass-murder-by-lethal-injection/
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