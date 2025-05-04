BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Sunset Riders (1991, Arcade)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
Sunset Riders is a shoot'em up developed and published by Konami. It was also released for Mega Drive/ Genesis and SNES.

The game is a run-and-gun where up to four players can participate in co-op. In a cartoonish version of the Old West, you play one of a group of four bounty hunters called the Sunset Riders. You take on various outlaws, each of them is the boss of one level.
On your way through the level, you shoot everything that moves. Ammo is not limited, and you can find two power-ups for autofire and a double shot. You can jump, slide and climb to platforms above you. While you are walking most of the time, you will ride a horse in some parts of the game. Here the game scrolls automatically. While on horseback, you can make the horse jump or hide behind its side.

konamishootemuparcade gamerunngun
