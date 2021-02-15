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Graham says Senate impeachment trial 'opened Pandora's box'
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500 views • February 15, 2021
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., tells ‘Fox News Sunday’ he is ‘ready to work with’ the former president moving forward. He argues Trump’s speech was ‘politically protected’ and ‘did not cause the riot’ on Capitol Hill.
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