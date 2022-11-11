Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Clif_High Antarctica Unveiled (Pt.2)
149 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published 17 days ago |
Donate

AndiJ


Dec 20, 2021


Clif High - Forum Borealis.


In part 2 we move through history with topics like:


What's the Expanding Earth theory implications for Antarctica? Why is most ancient habitation zones submerged?


Is Mars a dead planet? What say Salish & Jain about former civilizations?


What's the Royal belief? Were humans incarcerated by ancient invaders at Antarctica? Was it frozen due to war?


Is humanity a hybrid species? Were we once 600 billion people?


Is the Sun cause to climate change & ice ages?


Is Smithsonian destroying history?


What did Nazis discover in New Swabia? What happens to polar expeditions?


Who stole Cliff's Antarctica data? And hear about his Giant pyramid images.


28th January 2018.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/9uXLZsG86dGe/

Keywords
climate changemarswarnazissunantarcticahybridscuriousprovocativeformer civilizationsclif highjainnew swabiaice agesexpanding earthforum borealissubmerged ancient sitesdead planetsalishroyal beliefhumans incarceratedancient invaderssmithsonian destroying historypolar expeditionsgiant pyramids

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket