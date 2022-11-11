Clif_High Antarctica Unveiled (Pt.2)

AndiJ





Dec 20, 2021





Clif High - Forum Borealis.





In part 2 we move through history with topics like:





What's the Expanding Earth theory implications for Antarctica? Why is most ancient habitation zones submerged?





Is Mars a dead planet? What say Salish & Jain about former civilizations?





What's the Royal belief? Were humans incarcerated by ancient invaders at Antarctica? Was it frozen due to war?





Is humanity a hybrid species? Were we once 600 billion people?





Is the Sun cause to climate change & ice ages?





Is Smithsonian destroying history?





What did Nazis discover in New Swabia? What happens to polar expeditions?





Who stole Cliff's Antarctica data? And hear about his Giant pyramid images.





28th January 2018.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/9uXLZsG86dGe/