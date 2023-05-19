https://gettr.com/post/p2hbfyg5bb8

0515 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast

很明显敌人就在美国联邦政府机构内部，他们正在帮助像中共这样的外国对手出卖这个国家，我认为这是美国人民应该警惕的最重要的事情

It's clear that the enemy is inside the U.S. federal government agencies, and they are helping foreign adversaries like the Chinese Communist Party sell out this country, and I think that's the most important thing that the American people should be wary of.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #nfsc

#mosenglish #moschinese

#takedowntheccp

