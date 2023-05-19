Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
It's clear that the enemy is inside the U.S. federal government agencies, and they are helping foreign adversaries like the Chinese Communist Party sell out this country
11 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p2hbfyg5bb8

0515 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast

很明显敌人就在美国联邦政府机构内部，他们正在帮助像中共这样的外国对手出卖这个国家，我认为这是美国人民应该警惕的最重要的事情

It's clear that the enemy is inside the U.S. federal government agencies, and they are helping foreign adversaries like the Chinese Communist Party sell out this country, and I think that's the most important thing that the American people should be wary of.

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang

#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #nfsc

#mosenglish #moschinese

#takedowntheccp

@waynedupreeshow @NFSCSpeaks



Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket