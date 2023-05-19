https://gettr.com/post/p2hbfyg5bb8
0515 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast
很明显敌人就在美国联邦政府机构内部，他们正在帮助像中共这样的外国对手出卖这个国家，我认为这是美国人民应该警惕的最重要的事情
It's clear that the enemy is inside the U.S. federal government agencies, and they are helping foreign adversaries like the Chinese Communist Party sell out this country, and I think that's the most important thing that the American people should be wary of.
#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #nfsc
#mosenglish #moschinese
#takedowntheccp
@waynedupreeshow @NFSCSpeaks
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.