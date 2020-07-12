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ABBA YHUH YAHUSHUAH HAMASHUACH JESUS CHRIST Prophetic messages RHEMA's from 2019
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32 views • July 12, 2020
Prophetic messages Rhema
ABBA YAHUAH YAHUSHUAH HAMASHUACH RUACH HAKODESH
PLS. TAKE EVERY WORD FOR CONFIRMATION DISCERNMENT AMN.
THESE MESSAGES FRÅN VARIOUS OF ALMIGHTY GOD HIS PROPHETS MESSANGERS. Here I echo HIS messages only.
ALL GLORY PRAISE THANX TO ABBA YHUH YAHUSHA HAMASHUACH JESUS CHRIST HOLY SPIRIT RUACH HA QODESH AMN.
BLESSINGS your brother in Christ.
[email protected]
Main channel still running on Youtube serch ELiY Elyahone and or RUACH RHEMA.
ABBA YAHUAH YAHUSHUAH HAMASHUACH RUACH HAKODESH
PLS. TAKE EVERY WORD FOR CONFIRMATION DISCERNMENT AMN.
THESE MESSAGES FRÅN VARIOUS OF ALMIGHTY GOD HIS PROPHETS MESSANGERS. Here I echo HIS messages only.
ALL GLORY PRAISE THANX TO ABBA YHUH YAHUSHA HAMASHUACH JESUS CHRIST HOLY SPIRIT RUACH HA QODESH AMN.
BLESSINGS your brother in Christ.
[email protected]
Main channel still running on Youtube serch ELiY Elyahone and or RUACH RHEMA.
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