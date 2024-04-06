Reading the Bible LIVE: Two Prophets About to Appear in Jerusalem -2024
Revelation 11:3 AMPC
[3] And I will grant the power of prophecy to My two witnesses for 1,260 (42 months; three and one-half years), dressed in sackcloth.
#Bible #Jerusalem #Biden #USA #Netanyahu #Jews #Israel
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.