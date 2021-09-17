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Slovenia Protests over COVID Passports
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41 views • September 17, 2021
Slovenia Protests over COVID Passports which are Clearly to Just Control People
Posted Sep 16, 2021 by Martin Armstrong
Slovenia: The police used tear gas and cannons to break up a mass demonstration against the vaccination certificate in front of the parliament in Ljubljana. The vaccination certificate has become compulsory in almost all places of daily life, including shopping centers and petrol stations. You cannot buy gas without a COVID Pass. Our sources say that the EU is intending to follow with this directive. They are trying to completely convert Europe into a new Communist State.
This is the total agenda and they are also trying to figure out how to bring this to North America.
armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/tyranny/slovenia-protests-over-covid-passports-which-are-clearly-to-just-control-people/
Posted Sep 16, 2021 by Martin Armstrong
Slovenia: The police used tear gas and cannons to break up a mass demonstration against the vaccination certificate in front of the parliament in Ljubljana. The vaccination certificate has become compulsory in almost all places of daily life, including shopping centers and petrol stations. You cannot buy gas without a COVID Pass. Our sources say that the EU is intending to follow with this directive. They are trying to completely convert Europe into a new Communist State.
This is the total agenda and they are also trying to figure out how to bring this to North America.
armstrongeconomics.com/world-news/tyranny/slovenia-protests-over-covid-passports-which-are-clearly-to-just-control-people/
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