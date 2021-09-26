BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

CRYPTOCURRENCY EXPLAINED: MONEY A SYSTEM-OF-CONTROL
RED PILLED
RED PILLED
552 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. TheBrighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
162 views • September 26, 2021
We know that money serves as:
- A Store of Value (SoV)
- A Medium of Exchange (MoE) and
- A Unit of Account (UoA)


Chapters
0:00 4 properties of money
0:51 History of money
3:16 Money as a system-of-control supercedes all other functions of money
3:52 Money does not flow freely
9:16 A system of money that refuses to become a system-of-control
9:52 Banks as a system-of-control
12:31 Banks vs cryptocurrencies
13:21 Voice or exit

https://aantonop.com/

All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.

BTC - bc1qpvzr2cwggvj22dj35t9kgca5cu9dqpn3937ger

BCH - qp8ud67s7gj6nc7r7themmpv2wmcn0uq2s6ugfsenz

ETH - 0x3CdF082C3D5dB15b6f0dc0CbB9351568a5Ea9203

LTC - ltc1qlvexhs9g90h3a5shzme2h8k40wvvq4uv4regd5

DOGE - DJCY6QckAjJTXk4ds2VVB57ECyy7n8pSrA
Keywords
bitcoinmoneycryptobankingfinancescartelandreas antonopoulos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Oil prices retreat as Middle East export recovery tempers Iran war fears

Oil prices retreat as Middle East export recovery tempers Iran war fears

Ramon Tomey
Texas Gov. Abbott declares disaster to ease diesel crunch, allowing dyed fuel on roads

Texas Gov. Abbott declares disaster to ease diesel crunch, allowing dyed fuel on roads

Ramon Tomey
EU Energy Commissioner: Bloc Paid Over €100 Billion Extra Without Additional Fuel

EU Energy Commissioner: Bloc Paid Over €100 Billion Extra Without Additional Fuel

Sterling Ashworth
Conference Board Reports: Consumer Confidence Drops for Third Straight Month to 2014 Lows

Conference Board Reports: Consumer Confidence Drops for Third Straight Month to 2014 Lows

Sterling Ashworth
Global Crop Prices Post Largest Quarterly Jump Since Ukraine Invasion, Index Shows

Global Crop Prices Post Largest Quarterly Jump Since Ukraine Invasion, Index Shows

Sterling Ashworth
AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans Blame Trump for High Prices as Economic Approval Hits New Low

AP-NORC Poll: Most Americans Blame Trump for High Prices as Economic Approval Hits New Low

Sterling Ashworth
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy