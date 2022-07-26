Globalization explained (Παγκοσμιοποίηση - Εξήγηση)

Ενα βίντεο απο το κανάλι Explainity - A video from Explainity channel :https://www.youtube.com/c/explainitychannel

Αρχικό βίντεο - Original video :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JJ0nFD19eT8

Globalization explained (explainity® explainer video)





Translation - Μετάφραση:





Η Παγκοσμιοποίηση είναι ένα θέμα το οποίο συζητείται επίμαχα.Μας αφορά όλους, αλλα τί ακριβώς είναι η παγκοσμιοποίηση και ποιός ο αντίκτυπος στον καθένα μας;

το explainity ( επεξήγησις) αντιμετωπίζει ακριβώς αυτό το ερώτημα και δίνει κάποιες απαντήσεις σε αυτό το μικρό κλιπάκι.

Για Script download: www.explainity.com/education-project/transskripte/

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Αυτό το επεξηγηματικό βίντεο παρήχθηκε απο το explainity GmbH

Homepage: www.explainity.com

E-Mail: [email protected]





Αυτό το επεξηγηματικό φίλμ παρήχθη για προσωπική, όχι εμπορική χρήση και μπορεί να χρησιμοποιηθεί δωρεάν σε αυτό το πλαίσιο για προσωπικούς σκοπούς χωρίς διαβούλευση ή γραπτή εξουσιοδότηση.Παρακαλούμε όμως όπως να μήν αλλαχτεί το περιεχόμενο, ούτε τα γραφικά σε αυτό το επεξηγηματικό φίλμ.Παρακαλούμε πάντα να αναφέρετε το explainity ως πηγή όταν χρησιμοποιείτε το φίλμ και εάν το ανεβάσετε στο internet, παρέχετε την αναφορά στο www.explainity.com.





Για εμπορική χρήση ή για εκπαιδευτικούς λόγους, όπως η προβολή του φίλμ σε εκπαιδευτικές εκδηλώσεις,(προβολή του φίλμ ως βοηθητικό διδασκαλίας στο σχολείο ή στην ενήλικη εκπαίδευση), μιά άδεια απαιτείται.Για περισσότερες πληροφορίες επι αυτού του θέματος απευθυνθείτε εδώ: www.explainity.com/education-project&v=JJ0nFD19eT8









Εάν ενδιαφέρεστε για κάποιο δικό σας επεξηγηματικό βίντεο στο explainity, επισκευτήτε την ιστοσελίδα μας www.explainity.com και επικοινωνίστε μαζί μας.Ανυπομονούμε για την αίτησή σας.





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Original text (Αρχικό κείμενο) :





Globalization is a topic that is often debated controversally. It concerns all of us, but what exactly is globalization and what is its impact on every single one of us?

explainity tackles exactly this question and gives some answers in this short clip.





Script download: www.explainity.com/education-project/transskripte/

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This explainer video was produced by explainity GmbH

Homepage: www.explainity.com

E-Mail: [email protected]





This explanatory film was produced and published for private, non-commercial use and may be used free of charge in this context for private purposes without consultation or written authorization. Please note, however, that neither the content nor the graphics of this explanatory film may be altered in any way. Please always give explainity as the source when using the film, and if you publish it on the internet, provide a reference to www.explainity.com.





For commercial use or use for training purposes, such as projection of the film at training events (e.g. projection of the film as a teaching aid in school or in adult education), a licence is required. Further information on this subject will be found here: https://www.explainity.com/education-...









If you are interested in an own explainity explainer video, visit our website www.explainity.com and contact us. We are looking forward to your inquiry.





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