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Poland Does The Smart Thing And Tells Big Tech To Toe The Line
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90 views • January 15, 2021
Say what you will the Poles are smarter than you 're giving them credit for. They know how to tell the evil of Silicon Valley to get bent. A Million Dollar fine for pushing "fake news".
Good for them! Na Zadrowie
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Skal, E.
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Good for them! Na Zadrowie
Thanks for watching, liking and sharing.
Be happy, safe and healthy my friends
Skal, E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
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