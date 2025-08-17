The End Of America: Missile Attack On America. Trump-Putin Summit In Alaska 4 Peace. Sudden Disaster

Major shift as Trump backs peace deal over ceasefire; PM says president should be 'commended' Donald Trump will host Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on Monday, the Ukrainian leader says. The pair had a "long, meaningful" chat after Trump's summit with Vladimir Putin in Alaska last night, at which the US rolled out the red carpet for Russia's leader. Follow live below.





Putin praises Trump’s ‘sincere’ peace efforts, signals possible US-Russia nuclear deal. First US-Russia meeting since 2021 comes as strategic weapons agreement faces February deadline





Russia Preparing to Test Nuclear-Powered Cruise Missile Despite Putin-Trump Talks – Reuters





Trump warns of ‘very severe consequences’ if Putin continues Ukraine war. Follow the latest news on President Donald Trump and his administration | Aug. 13, 2025





No Ukraine ceasefire after Alaska talks





Trump leaves Alaska summit with Putin empty-handed after failing to reach a deal to end Ukraine war









Trump says Xi told him China will not invade Taiwan while he is in office. US president says Chinese counterpart told him ‘I am very patient and China is very patient’





Taiwan’s New Naval Drones Could Strike Any Chinese Invasion





2 U.S. warships deployed to disputed waters after Chinese ships collided





US and Philippines discuss more missile system deployments as tensions rise in South China Sea





#WhiteHouse

#FallOfAmerica

#Ceasefire





#SeventhDayAdventist

#SDAChurch

#SDASermon

#Adventist





Our Facebook account: https://www.facebook.com/mrdhouse love





Our Bitchute account: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/YP8XmO62B19o





Our Brighteon account: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/savinghealthministries





Our Twitter account: https://twitter.com/Biblestudent144





Our Odysee: https://odysee.com/@SavingHealthMinistries:d?r=3mus55bhvL8PRyPeQurQN6H5erwfhTez





Zelle: 757-955-6871





PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/savinghealth





Venmo:

https://venmo.com/code?user_id=3320729714032640287&created=1649776936





Cash App: $Mrdhouse





Email: [email protected]

www.savinghealthministries.com

David House