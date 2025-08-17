The End Of America: Missile Attack On America. Trump-Putin Summit In Alaska 4 Peace. Sudden Disaster

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Major shift as Trump backs peace deal over ceasefire; PM says president should be 'commended' Donald Trump will host Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Washington on Monday, the Ukrainian leader says. The pair had a "long, meaningful" chat after Trump's summit with Vladimir Putin in Alaska last night, at which the US rolled out the red carpet for Russia's leader. Follow live below.
Putin praises Trump’s ‘sincere’ peace efforts, signals possible US-Russia nuclear deal. First US-Russia meeting since 2021 comes as strategic weapons agreement faces February deadline
Russia Preparing to Test Nuclear-Powered Cruise Missile Despite Putin-Trump Talks – Reuters
Trump warns of ‘very severe consequences’ if Putin continues Ukraine war. Follow the latest news on President Donald Trump and his administration | Aug. 13, 2025
No Ukraine ceasefire after Alaska talks
Trump leaves Alaska summit with Putin empty-handed after failing to reach a deal to end Ukraine war
Trump says Xi told him China will not invade Taiwan while he is in office. US president says Chinese counterpart told him ‘I am very patient and China is very patient’
Taiwan’s New Naval Drones Could Strike Any Chinese Invasion
2 U.S. warships deployed to disputed waters after Chinese ships collided
US and Philippines discuss more missile system deployments as tensions rise in South China Sea
